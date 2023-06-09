The people of Debrecen proved their worth at the European Tram Driver Championship

The Hungarians were successful at the 2023 European Tram Driving Championship.

DKV Debreceni Közlekedesi Zrt. and Szeged Közlekedesi Társaság represented our country at the competition held in Nagyvárad. 19 countries and 25 teams fought for the championship title.

The team from Debrecen participated for the first time in the European Championship, which started 10 years ago. Two talented young people, Tekla Hartyányi and Martin Borsos, started in the colors of the city. The young talents are both 23 years old and have been working for the company as tram drivers for two years. Thus, the employees of DKV Zrt were the youngest competitors in the entire field.

On the racetrack, the drivers had to solve driving technique and dexterity tasks that required enormous concentration in a relatively short time. During the performance of the tasks, an important aspect was the proper assessment of the vehicle’s speed and the initiation of braking in time. At the European Championship, harmony between the drivers was also important, as they had to help each other during the performance of the tasks.

At the Nagyvárad competition, our competitors finished in the middle field, but still, they left many tram drivers with decades of experience behind them – informed DKV Debreceni Közlekedesi Zrt., who also said that it is possible that the tram driver duo of DKV, knowing the experience they have now gained, will again next year takes up the gloves in the competition between nations.