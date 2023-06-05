DKV is again looking for a ticket inspector

DKV regularly advertises ticket inspector positions, here is their latest offer.

The expectations have not changed for the time being

they promise long-term employment, fringe benefits and predictable working hours, all of which can be enjoyed by whoever wins the position as part of an excellent team.

Secondary education, communication and conflict management skills, and user-level smart device use are expected.

Resumes are welcome to the email address hr@dkv, but you can also apply via the DKV career page.

There is no information about wages in the ad.