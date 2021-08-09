A stormwater drain on a street in Debrecen is being built at the initiative of the population

As the own investment of the local government of Debrecen, the construction of the stormwater drainage system on the impasse section of Török utca will be implemented at the initiative of the population – the local government announced. In connection with the commencement of the works, László Pósán, the Member of Parliament of the area, informed the press.

A closed rainwater drainage system with a total length of just over 500 meters will be built on the section of Török utca, from the junction of Lomnic utca and Török utca – also touching a short section of Szávay Gyula utca – to the intersection of Szávay Gyula utca and Hun utca.

As László Pósán said, the cost of the investment is more than HUF 35 million gross, which is financed by the local government from its own resources. Construction work is expected to be completed by mid-September 2021, depending on weather conditions. In the period following the completion of the stormwater drainage works, it will be possible to build a solid pavement on the impasse section of Török Street.

The MP expressed the hope that the implementation of the stormwater drainage system would not cause a serious disruption for people living on this section of Török Street in everyday life. However, a little patience will surely be needed, but in order to make life here a few weeks easier and more comfortable than before.

