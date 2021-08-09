Four people were injured in an accident near Debrecen

The negligent cause of the road accident at the Debrecen Police Headquarters initiated proceedings on suspicion of committing a misdemeanor.

According to the available data, a woman was driving in her car from Bocskaikert to Debrecen on August 3, 2021 at around 11 am. In the 235-kilometer section of Main Road No. 4, he did not keep a sufficient following distance and collided from behind with a truck slowing down in front of him for traffic reasons. As a result of the collision, the truck pushed forward and crashed into the car in front of it, which then drifted onto the road surface. In the traffic accident, according to the primary medical opinion, one person suffered a serious injury while three people suffered minor injuries.

In order to clarify the circumstances of the accident, the police ask those who saw the accident to report in person to the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters (Debrecen, Sámsoni út 149) or by phone at 06-52 / 457-040, available 24 hours a day. telephone number, the telephone number of the 06-80 / 555-111 Telephone Key, or the 112 toll-free emergency number.

police.hu