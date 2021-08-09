He didn’t get far with the stolen bike

A woman reported to the police on August 7, 2021, around 4 pm, that her locked bicycle had been stolen in downtown Debrecen. Immediately after the signal, patrols began a search for the two-wheeler, which was found by a man on Kinizsi Street within 15 minutes of the report. The local resident could not account for the origin of the red bicycle, so he was captured and produced for the police station. Investigators interrogated the 24-year-old man, during which he made a detailed confession. Police seized the bike and then returned it to its owner.

The Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters initiated proceedings against the man on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of committing theft.

police.hu