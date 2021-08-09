There will be a new floor, group rooms and classrooms at the Szent József Primary School in Debrecen

The building of the Szent József Primary School on Szent Anna Street will be added to a new floor, said László Pósán, Member of Parliament.

The report reveals that classrooms and group rooms will be set up upstairs, and primary school children will be educating children in this area.

The politician said implementation is progressing well. In the photos, the works were viewed with Bishop Ferenc Palánki County and László Türk, Director General of Education.

It is planned that students will be able to take possession of the new floor by November. The institution was last expanded in 2018 with a new building wing and gym.

debreceinap.hu

Photos: László Pósán