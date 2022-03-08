A bank clerk received death threats by a man in Hajdú-Bihar county

The Hajdúböszörmény District Prosecutor’s Office has indicted a young man who threatened a bank employee for the crime of harassment against a person.

According to the indictment, the man, formerly raised in an orphanage, appeared in the Hajdúdorog branch of one of the financial institutions on October 6, 2021, after his 18th birthday, where he wanted to raise the full amount collected in his guardian’s deposit. However, spending the money required a decision that the young man could not present, so his request was not granted, so he left outraged.

The next day, the perpetrator repeatedly asked the bank to issue the money, but still did not take the necessary document, so the bank was refused payment. The man was enraged at this and threatened the employee before he left to come back the next day with a gun and scatter everyone.

The clerk was frightened by the man’s statements, so he filed a complaint with the Hajdúnánás Police Station and asked for the perpetrator to be prosecuted for the harassment during the investigation.

The Hajdúböszörmény District Prosecutor’s Office has indicted the Hajdúböszörmény District Court for harassment against a young man who has confessed to a violent act against a person. In his indictment, the district prosecutor’s office requested that the district court sentence him and impose a fine on the accused on the basis of the contents of the case file without holding a trial.

ugyeszseg.hu

Picture: illustration.