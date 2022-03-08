The avar and reeds flared up in several settlements in Hajdú-Bihar county

On Monday, firefighters were alerted to nearly 9 settlements in Hajdú-Bihar county, the county disaster management announced.

Firefighters marched to open fires in the area between Derecske and Kaba on Monday as well. Reeds burned a thousand square meters. Professional firefighters from Berettyóújfalu extinguished the fire.

Avar burned on five hectares in Görbeháza, Virág Street. Professional firefighters in Hajdúnánás extinguished the flames with a jet of water and hand tools.

Between Biri and Nagykálló, stubble and reeds burned on ten hectares. The professional firefighters of Szolgolya and Nyíradony extinguished the fire with a jet of water.

The avar and the weeds burned on the outskirts of Hajdúnánás on an area of ​​twenty hectares. The professional firefighters from Hajdúnánás, Hajdúböszörmény, and Nyíregyháza marched, and their work was directed by the Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Operations Service.

The reeds in Álmosd, Bocskai Street, burned on a thousand square meters, and the flames were extinguished by the municipal firefighters.

The avar was on fire on the outskirts of Pocsaj. The professional firefighters in Berettyóújfalu extinguished the flames with hand tools.

Between Hajdúszoboszló and Kaba, the reeds were on fire in an area of ​​half a hectare. The professional firefighters in Hajdúszoboszló alerted the people and put out the fire.

Reeds also burned between Püspökladány and Báránd on Monday. Professional firefighters from Püspökladány intervened with a jet of water and hand tools.