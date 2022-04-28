A mother and her daughter kidnapped and tortured old people for money

The Debrecen General Prosecutor’s Office proposed that the women who used the emotionally vulnerable and detained people in their house be aggravated by the Debrecen General Prosecutor’s Office, the prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday. They found the mother-daughter couple guilty of a crime and misuse of a document; They were sentenced to 4 years 6 months and 5 years 4 months in prison.



According to a statement sent to MTI by the prosecutor’s office, the mother and daughter were living in difficult financial conditions in a settlement in Hajdú-Bihar County, so they decided to try to access financial assets by exploiting vulnerable people in need of support.

The younger accused was a prostitute and fell in love with one of his casual partners. The defendant took advantage of the old man’s credulity: the older woman lied to the man that her daughter was expecting a child from him. Referring to this, they took his pension and then persuaded him to move in with them; they took the man’s personal documents and credit card and then communicated that they would not be returned until he could pick up his pension.

The man was detained in an outbuilding, from which he eventually escaped through the window and sought help from the mayor’s office.

Meanwhile, the younger defendant found another victim in a female acquaintance in a relationship crisis: she pretended to offer accommodation to the woman struggling with housing problems, promising to help. After moving there, her documents and credit card were taken from her as well, and the next day the torture of the woman began. She was forced to give a larger sum to them and was beaten and threatened for days.

After three days of torture, she managed to escape barefoot without warm clothing; in a nearby meadow, she was noticed by locals who notified the police. The woman suffered 34 bruises and two types of burns as a result of the abuse.

The Debrecen Judgment Board will make a final decision in the case.

MTI

Picture: illustration.