A specialist from the University of Debrecen won the Bonis Bona Award

The associate professor of the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen received the award “Bonis Bona – For the talents of the nation”. Zsolt Romos was able to receive the award for his outstanding work in nurturing talent, the University of Debrecen announced.

The best teachers involved in nurturing talent were awarded for their conscientious and outstanding professional activities at a gala held in Budapest earlier this week. The Bonis Bona Award aims to recognize professionals and organizations that help talented young people morally and financially.

This year’s winners included Zsolt Romos, associate professor and flute teacher at the Department of Woodwind of the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen, who received the award in the “Bonis Bona – For the Talents of the Nation” Outstanding Talent Development category.

“It’s always a great honor to be noticed for our work, but that’s not why we deal with talent. Whatever the field of skill development is, we have been trying to find the right ways to develop talent from an early age. I have been practicing pedagogy for thirty years, I had a lot of award-winning students, and this long-standing job was probably recognized now. It can be said that I also owe this recognition to my students – the expert said.

This year, three people received the Bonis Bona Lifetime Achievement Award, and in addition to them, fifty-five professionals and institutions that nurtured developed, and helped talent received the recognition.

debreceninap.hu