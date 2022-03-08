Expo 2020 Hungarian Pavilion Draws 800,000 Visitors

The Hungarian pavilion at the 2020 World Exposition in Dubai has attracted 800,000 visitors since the fair opened in October, the Hungarian Tourism Agency (MTÜ) said on Monday.

The daily number of visitors to the pavilion has “risen significantly” to 7,000-8,000 as the expo moves closer to its end date on March 31, the agency said. The pavilion, dubbed Aqua Roots of Hungary, showcases water, a resource in which Hungary is rich. It is the largest wooden structure in the entire Persian Gulf region. Expo 2020 Dubai was postponed for a year because of the pandemic.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay