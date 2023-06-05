The Debrecen team is successful in the triathlon mixed relay national championship

The team of the Debrecen Sports Center won the mixed relay national championship of triathletes held in Lengyeltóti on Sunday.

Last year’s bronze medal-winning team from Debrecen – Dóra Pusztai, Péter Daróczi, Gergő Dobi, Lili Dobi – completed the distance in around 1:50 hours, during which the members of the relay each had to swim 400 meters, cycle 8 kilometers, and finish with 2 kilometers running awaited.

The Tiszaújváros team came in second place, and the Kőszeg team members finished third.

The race was decided in the last pairs in favor of the people from Debrecen, Lili Dobi already developed a bigger advantage during the swim, from which Sára Léhmann managed to cut some off in the run, but she could no longer catch up with her rival from Debrecen.

Results:

1. Debrecen Sports Center (Dóra Pusztai, Péter Daróczi, Gergő Dobi, Lili Dobi) 1:50 a.m.

2. Tiszaújvárosi Triathlon Club (Ábel Sinkó-Uribe, Kinga Bóna, Gyula Kovács, Sára Léhmann) 1:50:43

3. Kőszegi Triathlon Club (Zalán Hóbor, Gréta Kun Tamara, Lehel Hóbor, Amira Zsóka Kulcsár) 1:52:57

(MTI)

Photo: DSI Debrecen