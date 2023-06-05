The Book Week in Debrecen will be organized this week

During the week of June 7-11. Csapó Street will be the place for lovers of reading and books.

For the 94th time, the program series of Festive Book Week is being held nationwide in June. Debrecen’s Festive Book Week – the largest rural book week event – will take place from June 7th to 11th in the pedestrian zone on Csapó Street, where bookstores, book publishers and booksellers will be waiting for readers at around 20 stands.

The guest of honor of the event organized by Péter Méliusz Juhász Library will be the poet Anna Terék, who will open the official program of the Debrecen Book Week on Thursday, June 8 at 5 p.m. In addition to the opportunity to purchase books at a discount, book signings, interactive community programs, children’s programs, and book presentations await those interested – read on the event’s Facebook page.

The original objective of Holiday Book Week was to promote living, contemporary authors, and this has not changed even after nine decades. Even now, the organizers of the book week want to give readers the opportunity to meet their favorite authors in person, as this is important for both creators and recipients. In addition to the introductions of the authors, there will also be round table discussions, lectures, and unusual literature classes, and book lovers will be welcomed with a richer international stand than ever before, a range of children’s books and reading materials.