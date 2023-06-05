The train service between Balmazújváros and Debrecen has resumed

Railway traffic resumed on the rebuilt track between Balmazújváros and Debrecen on Monday, so passengers on the Debrecen-Füzesabony line no longer have to transfer to a replacement bus, Mávinform told MTI.

According to the announcement, there will be eight pairs of trains daily between Debrecen and Füzesabony until August 6, but several of the Hortobágy inter-trips will be left out of the schedule. Those traveling on the line to and from Eger will still have to transfer at Füzesabony because the schedule is adjusted to the track maintenance carried out on the Miskolc line between Mezőkövesd and Mezőkeresztes-Mezőnyárád in the summer.

On June 26 and 27, replacement buses will run between Tiszafüred and Füzesabony, instead of the Tisza-tó express train, between Balmazújváros and Poroszló. Bicycles cannot be transported on replacement buses, they wrote.

For those traveling by bicycle, direct access is possible only as far as Poroszló on these two days. The bike path around the lake is located 1.5-2 kilometers from the train station. You can get to Tiszafüred along the full-length bicycle path next to Highway 33.

From August 6 to 27, replacement buses will be running between Debrecen and Balmazújváros due to the construction work on the overpass of Highway 33 above the railway line. Even then, bicycles cannot be transported on replacement buses.