Rain is expected at the beginning of the week: rain, showers, and thunderstorms are to be expected in several places, and brisk, sometimes strong winds are also likely. The second half of the week promises to be drier, with only scattered showers and thunderstorms, and after the temporary drop, the peak temperature will again approach 30 degrees Celsius by the end of the week – according to the national, medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service.



During the day on Monday, the veil cloud will gradually increase and thicken, the weather will be very cloudy, especially in Transdanubia, while the most – filtered – sunshine is expected in the northeast. By evening, the clouds will thicken in the southwestern half of the country. Until the early afternoon, rain, showers, and even thunderstorms are expected in several places in the southwestern half of the country until the evening. The wind from the east and southeast will revive and strengthen in some places, but there may also be a temporary strengthening of the wind in the vicinity of thunderstorms. The highest daytime temperature is usually between 23 and 29 degrees, but it can be a few degrees cooler in Western Transdanubia.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, in addition to the strong formation of cumulus clouds and veil clouds, more or less sunshine can be expected in some places, although rain, showers and thunderstorms are expected in many places. The south-easterly wind will revive in some places and may strengthen in the area of thunderstorms. It is likely to be 10-16 degrees in the morning and 19-26 degrees in the afternoon, it will be cooler in regions with more permanent precipitation.

On Thursday, in addition to the strong formation of cumulus clouds and veil clouds, more or less sunshine can be expected in some places, but overall, rain, torrential rain, and thunderstorms can be expected in several places. The east and southeast winds are lively in some places and may be accompanied by strong gusts in thunderstorms. The minimum temperature is likely to be between 9 and 16, and the maximum between 20 and 28 degrees, it will be cooler in regions with more permanent precipitation.

On Friday, in addition to the strong formation of cumulus clouds and veil clouds, more or less sunshine can be expected, with only scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. The north-easterly wind is lively in many places, and may be accompanied by strong gusts in thunderstorms. They can measure 11-16 degrees in the morning and 23-29 degrees in the afternoon.

On Saturday, in addition to cumulus and veil clouds, the sun may shine for several hours, but there may also be scattered showers and thunderstorms, with the temporary strengthening of the wind. The minimum temperature is likely to be between 11 and 17, and the maximum is between 23 and 29 degrees.

On Sunday, in addition to cumulus and veil clouds, there is a prospect of several hours of sunshine, scattered with showers and thunderstorms. The wind only gets stronger around thunderstorms. From 11 to 17 degrees in the morning, the air warms up to between 24 and 30 degrees in the afternoon.

