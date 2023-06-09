Fog Theater in Debrecen in 2023

Bácsi Éva

The Fog Theater in Debrecen, i.e. the multimedia fountain located on Vigadó Square, will brighten up this year’s summer evenings.

In the Fog Theater, you can see short films projected on water vapor four times a night during the summer. The attraction, which was handed over in 2014, is considered unique in Hungary, and the dynamic water image creation system that was built into the fountain to entertain the public is considered a rarity in the whole of Europe.

Screening times: every day at 20:00, 21:00, 22:00 and 23:00

Photos: MTI/Zsolt Czeglédi

