Marko Milosevic, the bronze medalist Debrecen goalkeeper in the football OTP Bank League, has extended his contract for another year.

According to the brief report of the Debrecen club, the 32-year-old Serbian netminder performed well in the recently concluded season. Milosevic arrived in Debrecen in the spring and defended the team’s goal five times.

(Debreceni Nap)

Photo: dvsc.hu