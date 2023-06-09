Dóra Erdős, a student from Hajdú-Bihar County, won the title of Hungary’s Talent 2022

Dóra Erdős, a grade 12/A student at Bocskai István Grammar School in Hajdúböszörmény, won the title of Hungary’s Talent 2022, the institution announced.

Dóra has been playing sports since she was at school, after swimming and aerobics she started Shotokan karate as a small child. In the beginning, she practiced at the local East Fighters karate club, now she trains and studies at the Imre Hódos Sports Association in Hajdúnáná, under Master Zoltán Kis.

Among her most outstanding achievements are her Hungarian championship title in 2020, her national 2nd place at the Student Olympiad in 2022, and her first place at the SKDUN World Cup, and her 2nd and 3rd places at the European and World Championships. She is most proud of her black belt, which she earned in 2020.

She is also outstanding in her studies, as a grammar school student in the language department, she has a certified high level of English and an intermediate level of German.

In 2022, she also won the title of Good Student and Good Athlete of the City of Hajdúböszörmény in the grammar school category – the grammar school praised its student on its social media page.

(Debreceni Nap)

Photo: Facebook/Bocskai István High School