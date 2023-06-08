Sándor Csendes, the oldest supporter of DVSC, has passed away

DVSC received extremely sad news: Sándor Csendes, who had been a loyal supporter of the club since he was 5 years old, passed away at the age of 102.

Not long ago, on the first day of May, Sándor Csendes kicked off the match against Fehérvár, and now, along with his family and friends, the DVSC is preparing for his funeral.

Sándor Csendes Sándor Sr.’s son, Sándor Csendes Jr., thanked the club for giving his father happy moments with the kick-off and the love with which he was received by his beloved team. Team captain Balázs Dzudzsák is grateful for being able to meet the loyal presser, and also because he gave the team a lot of energy.

The funeral of Sándor Csendes will take place on June 23 from 12:30 p.m. in the Köztemető 1. funeral home.

We will never forget Sándor Csendes and remember him with his last interview

– can be read on dvsc.hu.