Split tree branches caused problems in Debrecen

The Debrecen firefighters cleared pedestrian and road traffic-threatening areas in Debrecen on Wednesday because several tree branches were broken.

In the Kádár vineyard, a branch of an acacia tree had to be cut because it was blocking the road, but a tree also fell on the road in Völgy Street. A tree fell in a parking lot on Benczúr Gyula Street, which fell on the parked cars, luckily no damage was caused.

Branches were also split in Szabó Kálmán utca and Böszörményi út, and a fallen tree in Vezér utca was held by another tree, so it also had to be removed with a chainsaw, the Disaster Management informed.