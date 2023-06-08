The police became suspicious that a man was walking with two women’s bags in Debrecen

On the morning of February 23, 2023, the lieutenant noticed a man walking with two women’s bags in Debrecen, on Szent Anna Street. He approached him and made his account for the bags. He received confused and incoherent answers, so he notified his colleagues, who brought the 57-year-old man to the police station on suspicion of committing a crime.

He already confessed during his interrogation. As it turned out, he had stolen the bags from a nearby institution shortly before the lieutenant’s arrival. The victims realized that they had been robbed only an hour after the police took action.

The Debrecen Police Department conducted an investigation against the man due to the well-founded suspicion of committing the offense of theft. The police carried out the necessary procedural actions and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

(police.hu)

