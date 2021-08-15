Accident Between Hajdúszoboszló and Kaba – Three Injured

Today, two cars collided on the section of the main road 4 between Kaba and Hajdúszoboszló, at the 197th kilometer section.

One of the vehicles drifted into the ditch. Two people are stuck in this car. They will be released with a tension cutter by professional firefighters from Hajdúszoboszló and Debrecen, who are performing technical rescue, the Disaster Management said.

The work is directed by the Disaster Management Operations Service. The entire width of the affected road section has been closed. An ambulance helicopter also arrived at the scene. According to the available information, the accident has caused three serious injuries, these people were transported to the hospital. At the time of the accident, the police closed the entire section of the affected road and diverted the traffic to Hajdúszovát.

dehir.hu

pixabay