Neighborhood conflict in Debrecen

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges of vandalism against the man who caused damage to his neighbor as a result of the regularly occurring conflicts over the jointly owned property.

The accused and the victim live next to each other on an undivided jointly owned property, and due to their longstanding disagreement, there are regular arguments and conflicts between them.

On October 13, 2021, the defendant noticed that the victim had placed 3 large barrels of mash in the yard, in the part of it that, according to him, is for his exclusive use. The man got extremely angry at this and in his anger overturned the barrels, from which the mash worth HUF 100,000 spilled onto the ground. The damage caused by the accused was not compensated.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against the defendant at the Debrecen District Court for the offense of vandalism causing minor damage. In the indictment for issuing a criminal sentence, the district prosecutor’s office proposed that the district court, based on the content of the documents, impose a fine on the defendant without conducting a trial.

