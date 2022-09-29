Researchers’ Night to Offer Record Number of Programs

A record number of over 2,500 programmes will be on offer across more than 50 localities nationwide on Researchers’ Night this coming weekend, organisers said on Wednesday.

 

More than 170 institutions will take part in the event, offering programmes at some 260 locations, Béla Kardon, the chief scientific officer of the Regional Centre for Information and Scientific Development (RCISD), told a press conference, adding that organisers anticipate around 100,000 participants. László György, state secretary for innovation and higher education, said this year’s event will also be attended by children who are being mentored by university students.

 

 

