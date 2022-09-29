A former forester stole nearly ten million HUF worth of wood near Debrecen

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the forester who illegally felled the timber for the crime of theft of a significant value, committed as a business, and other crimes.



The accused worked as a forester at a forestry company near Debrecen from 2001 to April 2020, and from May 2004 he held a senior position. In the period between November 2019 and the end of April 2020, the man cut down acacia, pedunculated oak, and tall ash trees from several parts of the Nyíracsád forest with unknown persons, which he and his unknown companions had transported to unidentified locations. The total value of the amount of wood stolen in the above period was nearly HUF 10 million (approx 24200 euros).

In April 2017, the defendant received a gasoline engine chainsaw for his work. The man stole the tool entrusted to him, and when his employment was terminated, he handed over an inoperable gasoline engine saw of the same make to his employer’s representative in order to cover up his act.

During the investigation carried out by the Debrecen Police Department, it was established that the accused caused HUF 9.8 million (approx 23700 euros) in theft damage by stealing wood, and HUF 120,000 (approx 290 euros) in embezzlement damage by keeping the chainsaw, which was not recovered. During the investigation, the aggrieved forestry company requested compensation for its damages.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the accused in the Debrecen District Court as an accomplice for the crime of theft of a significant value, committed as a business, and the misdemeanor of embezzlement of a smaller value. In its indictment, the district prosecutor’s office proposed the imposition of a prison sentence and the additional penalty of disqualification from public affairs, and that the district court grant the victim’s claim for compensation up to the extent of the damage caused. The indictment also contains a moderate motion in the event that the accused admits to his actions at the preliminary session of the district court and waives his right to a trial.

debreceninap.hu

Picture: illustration.