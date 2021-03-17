Chinese Man Who Stabbed Fellow Patient Arrested

A Chinese Covid-19 patient who stabbed an anaesthesized woman using surgical scissors in the courtyard of a Budapest hospital late last week has been taken into custody, the Budapest public prosecutor told MTI.

The 37-year-old suspect rushed out of the hospital’s Covid ward on Saturday afternoon, injured the hand of a security guard and then repeatedly stabbed the woman, who was unable to defend herself, in the head and chest, causing her life-threatening injuries, Tibor Ibolya said. The mental condition of the suspect is being examined, he said. The prosecutor cited the risk of escape and a possible repeat offence as the reason for his detention.

