Hungary Construction Sector Rebounds in January

Hungary’s construction sector output rose by an annual 11% in January, returning to double-digit growth after nearly a year of contraction punctuated by a couple of months of modest expansion, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said.

Output of the buildings segment increased by 10%, while civil engineering output rose by 12.8%. Month on month, output grew by 7.4% based on seasonally and working day-adjusted data. In absolute terms, construction sector output came to 240.2 billion forints (EUR 653.9m) in January, including 155.8 billion in the buildings segment and 84.4 billion in civil engineering.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay