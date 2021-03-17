Hungary Construction Sector Rebounds in January

Hungary’s construction sector output rose by an annual 11% in January, returning to double-digit growth after nearly a year of contraction punctuated by a couple of months of modest expansion, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said.

 

Output of the buildings segment increased by 10%, while civil engineering output rose by 12.8%. Month on month, output grew by 7.4% based on seasonally and working day-adjusted data. In absolute terms, construction sector output came to 240.2 billion forints (EUR 653.9m) in January, including 155.8 billion in the buildings segment and 84.4 billion in civil engineering.

 

