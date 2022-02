Sándor Liu Shaolin, Liu Shaoang, Petra Jászapáti and Zsófia Kónya won the bronze medal in the short track speed skating mixed team relay on Saturday at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Krueger John-Henry also who made it to the quarterfinals.



The Hungarians, who won the fourth place, owe their third place to the video, as they clashed with the Canadians, and the jury found North American team unfair.

debreceninap.hu