New Learning Centre Can Be Used By University Students From Monday

The multifunctional, triangular house between the Main Building and the DEAC sports facilities, behind Dóczy Street, has been made to support individual and group learning.

Students of the University of Debrecen can now study and take examinations individually or in smaller groups in a very modern environment.

The 4250-square-meter Learning Center has been made with the investment of HUF 3.4 billion.

László Máté, Head of Building Management at the General Technical Department of the University of Debrecen, told unideb.hu: There is also a snack bar and other communal areas. The university gift shop has been moved here from the Main Building. Community study rooms have been set up on the first floor of 1,067 square meters. On the second floor there are consultation rooms, rooms for teaching and electronic exams, and there are also two prayer rooms. On the third level, a server room and engineering rooms were set up.

The director of the DE Center for International Education Coordination reported that Hungarian and foreign students and citizens of the university can use the building from the 2nd semester of the 2021/22 school year. The Learning Center will be available on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Around the Learning centre there is a green area of ​​100 square meters, and in addition to the previous 11, another 90 new parking spaces were created for cars. – The goal of the University of Debrecen is to further increase its competitiveness in the international education market, to which this high-quality building can also contribute, – emphasized Attila Jenei. It is planned that there will be various programs for students in the Learning Center in the future.

unideb.hu