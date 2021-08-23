“Hungary Committed to Creating Strong Military”

Hungary’s government is committed to creating a strong military, Defence Minister Tibor Benkő said in his address to a swearing-in ceremony of new officers in Kossuth Square on Hungary’s August 20 national holiday.

The government’s goal is to have a competent and well-trained military comprising loyal soldiers equipped with modern equipment, Benkő said. This is the aim of the government’s ongoing military development programme, he added. The minister congratulated the new officers and asked them to be role models, learn and aim to perform to the best of their ability. He also urged them to help the young people hoping to pursue a military career so that they could become good soldiers, and also to respect the veterans who had come before them. Benkő thanked the officers for their contributions to Hungary’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic and their oath to defend the country with their lives if necessary.

