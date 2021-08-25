Vitesco Technologies to Build HuF 47 BN Plant in Debrecen

German automotive company Vitesco Technologies is to build a 47 billion forint (EUR 134m) plant in Debrecen, in eastern Hungary, under an agreement reached on Tuesday, Péter Szijjártó, the minister of foreign affairs and trade, said.

Hungary’s government is supporting the investment, which will create 450 jobs, with a 10.5 billion forint grant, the minister said. Vitesco will build the 7,000sqm plant at a greenfield site, he added. Vitesco opened another plant making automotive industry electronics in Debrecen earlier this year.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay