A bus and a truck without a trailer collided on the side of the M4 motorway leading to Budapest, near Monor, between kilometers 35 and 36, the disaster management told MTI.

Reportedly, it was an overtaking accident. The truck ran halfway into the ditch, halfway to the lane barrier, and the bus ran about a hundred yards away, to the lane barrier. Ambulances are also on site.



The traffic is on one lane on the road section.

Photo: MTI / Zoltán Mihádák

MTI