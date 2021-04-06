Orbán Visits Vaccine Dispatch Facility

The number of Hungarians vaccinated against the coronavirus will reach 2.5 million “1-2 days after Easter”, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a video message posted on his social media page on Sunday.

The prime minister paid a visit to pharmaceutical company Hungaropharma’s base in Budapest early on Easter Sunday. Covid vaccines are shipped from the base to inoculation points early every morning. In his video message, Orbán acknowledged the contributions of warehouse workers, pilots and drivers to the vaccination rollout, as well as that of doctors and nurses. “They do this work every morning. It’s the same today, and we have good chance, if things go as planned tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, to reach the 2.5 million inoculated mark 1-2 days after Easter,” he said. Hungary’s government will start easing pandemic restrictions gradually after 2.5 million Hungarians have received at least their first jab of Covid vaccine.

hungarymatters.hu