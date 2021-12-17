Hajdú-Bihar County expects HUF 150 billion in development money from the European Union

The county rural development can receive HUF 150 billion for this amount, because Hajdú-Bihar county applied for about HUF 300 billion in the Rural Development Program in 2020-2021, together with the applicants’ own contribution, the county self-government reported.

At the briefing, Fidesz representatives from the constituencies concerned provided details.

László Tasó, the representative of the county’s constituency no. He also highlighted tenders for the development and modernization of livestock farms and said that support for horticulture and plantations is a new element that will allow many of the old apple orchards that many have already given up to be renewed. As he said, tenders for the development of rural roads also contribute greatly to the well-being of farmers, which is why almost all municipalities have taken advantage of this opportunity. He announced that the call for the digitization of agriculture was extremely popular, with 232 applications received from the county, worth HUF 17.6 billion. 58 applications have already received the requested amount, a total of HUF 5.7 billion. He added that 58 applications had been submitted for out-of-town trips in the county and they hoped to support HUF 13 billion. Of these, 19 applications were already successful, amounting to a total of HUF 4.3 billion.

Dr. István Vitányi, the representative of the county’s constituency No. 4, emphasized that Hajdú-Bihar is in the first place with regard to the decisions proposed for support with HUF 81 and a half billion. So far, in the last 11 months of the year, 71 billion forints have been paid to farmers in Hajdú-Bihar. He said that the agricultural entrepreneurial stratum is extremely dominant in his area, and farmers received the largest amount of funds for the development of livestock farms, which is more than HUF 10 billion. In terms of markets, this area also received the most funds, with 10 markets renewed out of HUF 816 million. The district also won significant funding for suburban roads, with 28 applications starting with more than HUF 5 and a half billion.

Secretary of State Sándor Bodó, the representative of the county’s constituency, said that almost 40 billion forints were applied for in the district under the program; there are already contracts for more than 26 billion forints. One of the most popular programs in the constituency was the tender for the modernization and construction of animal farms, in the amount of HUF 18 billion. The construction of the largest cattle farm in the country has started all over the world, which also means a significant expansion in terms of employment. As he said, the announcements concerning rural roads are also popular here, as their quality can greatly influence the development of farmers’ costs in terms of the maintenance of agricultural machinery and vehicles. According to him, it is very important to prepare farmers for the digital switchover and data provision, as the requirements of today can only be met if they have expertise in this field as well. The program has provided HUF 1.6 billion in this area so far. The amount of small-scale subsidies is HUF 207 million in the district, which is a significant amount, as this area is typically HUF 2-3 million.

According to Dr. István Tiba, the representative of the 6th constituency, these subsidies ensure the supply of food, therefore tenders related to irrigation or digitization, among other things, are essential. He stressed that the best quality land is located in this area of ​​ten settlements, so a lot of people have been involved in agriculture for generations. So far this year, farmers have received about HUF 20 billion here, on the one hand within the rural development program and on the other hand through other subsidies. Participation in market tenders is also significant here. Overall, according to him, it seems that farmers are seizing the opportunities.

