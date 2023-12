In line with the aircraft schedule, there will be a temporary change in the traffic of the Airport 2 bus flight on the second weekend of Advent – DKV Zrt reported.

On Saturday, December 09th, Airport 2 bus flights departed from Doberdó Street at 01:30 a.m. and at 02:10 a.m. On Sunday, December 10th, the airport bus flight will depart from Airport Debrecen at 01:30 a.m.

DKV

debreceninap.hu