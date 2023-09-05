Exercise training sessions are launched for young students in Debrecen

Nowadays, children move very little. This fact is also supported by the results of the school health screening tests of the Debrecen Primary Care and Health Development Institute (DAEFI), the Debrecen municipality reminds in its statement.

All parents will receive the results of the school health screening tests conducted by the Debrecen Primary Care and Health Development Institute (DAEFI) at the Pósa utca center for their own children. Move, Debrecen! In the primary schools in Debrecen that join the school program, at the beginning of the current academic year, the class teachers ask the parents to check the content of the document they received, specifically regarding their child’s health status, entitled “Certificate of the completion and results of the midwifery and medical screening”. In this, the school doctor evaluates the child’s physical and mental state of development, and in the event of a problem, makes a recommendation to the parent to perform a specialist examination, for which he also provides a referral.

If in this document the school doctor prescribes active movement or physical therapy, indicating a musculoskeletal problem, in that case, it is recommended that the child participate in the Mozdulj, Debrecen! movement’s free school program, which is now starting with the support of the Debrecen municipality, with the cooperation of the Debrecen Sports Center, DAEFI and all Debrecen school administrators.

Move, Debrecen! as the first step of the school program, primary schools 1-6. students have the opportunity to participate in 2×45-minute light, playful, movement-developing sessions within their school. Through the KRÉTA system, parents can inform class teachers of their child’s intention to participate in the program, which is scheduled to start on October 1st, with a consent form. If the parent cannot find a certificate confirming the child’s participation in the screening program, it can be replaced in the form of a copy by requesting it from the school nurse.

The easy movement-enhancing sessions are held in each child’s own school, in the framework of afternoon sessions, by the teachers working in the given school, who also receive professional help, recommendations and ideas – Move, Debrecen! will be managed as a school coordinator.

Move, Debrecen! movement hopes that these sessions will make children braver and more confident about all kinds of physical activity.

Move, Debrecen! secondary educational institutions – the institutions of the Debrecen Vocational Training Center (DSZC), the Debrecen International School and the EURO Baptista Two Language High School and Technikum – have already joined the school program, financing the program themselves. In these schools, 2×45-minute exercise sessions per week will also start, also with the help of coordinators.

(Debrecen City Hall)