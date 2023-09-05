Temporary traffic restrictions are to be expected in many places in Debrecen

Due to the start of large-scale road repair works, road works, road narrowing, and temporary traffic restrictions should be expected in the Debrecen area at the following locations, the city administration informed.

Asphalting works are continuing in connection with the large-surface road improvement of the section of Sumen utca between Haláp utca and Homokkerti overpass.

On September 5 – Tuesday – the inner lanes of Sumen Street will be paved, during which the following temporary traffic regulations will be in effect between 08:30 and 15:00:

from the direction of Tímár utca, going straight or turning left will be prohibited

from the direction of Haláp utca, going straight and turning left will be prohibited – turning left from the section of Sumen utca towards Klaipeda utca to Haláp utca will be prohibited, turning right from the section of Sumen utca towards the Homokkerti overpass will be permitted.

On Kemény Zsigmond Street, in the section in front of the kindergarten and the parking lot, the works will take place from September 4, 2023 – Monday.

In the Józsa district, the renovation of Harmat Street in the section between Main Road No. 35 and Sillye Gábor Street will begin on September 6, 2023 – Wednesday – after the peak traffic period, after 8:00 a.m.

Large-scale road renovation will also begin on Szabó Lőrinc Street on September 6, 2023 – Wednesday. The works will start with the demolition of the decorative coverings and asphalt milling on the Babits Mihály utca side of the roundabout at the mouth of Babits Mihály utca.

Large-scale road repairs are taking place at the junction of Kishegyesi út and Derék utca on the section between Szotyori utca and Kishegyesi út 51.

Large-scale road repairs are underway on the section of Nagyerdei körút between Martinovics utca and Hadházi út.

The section between Sárga dűlő Hajdúszováti út and the garbage dump út is expected to be fully closed until September 15, 2023. The designated diversion route for passers-by is: Vértesi út – landfill access road. Buses going to Szepes also use the diversion route.

The parking lot of Boldogfalva Kindergarten on Szív Street is being arranged.

Visitors to the mentioned locations are asked to drive carefully in accordance with the posted traffic signals.

(Debreceni Nap)