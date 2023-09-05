A day for animals – charity programs are organized in Debrecen for stray dogs

On September 9, 2023, in Debrecen, in Malter (Baross Gábor utca 16), animal lovers are waiting for an afternoon full of exciting programs and fundraisers. The guests can return home with valuable prizes and gifts in the spirit of the karmic message “expect good where good is done”. The donations are collected for the Animal Protection Association in Puli, during the afternoon visitors can get to know the activities of the association and the little residents of the shelter.

There will also be other programs: the Fókusz Mentő- és Segítőkutyás Egyesület from Nyíregyháza will hold a presentation, and the Pollux Dog School will come with an interactive show.

After the programs, the prizes of the fundraising raffle will be drawn: more than 20 designer craft entrepreneurs from various parts of the country, enthusiastic hobby creators, local entrepreneurs and service providers.

Prizes will be posted continuously in the event posts (click on “Discussion” and then on “Show all”).

If you can’t attend the event but would like to participate in the draw and donate, you can do it online! Write a message to the “Civiles for Animals Friends” page or to the organizer Zsuzsa Borbély-Szabó, and you will receive information about everything!

After the raffle, a fundraising concert begins, where you can also support the shelter’s dogs with the price of the ticket.

(Debreceni Nap)