The renovated facade of the Debrecen county hall was handed over

The development of the public administration has been confirmed by the last ten years: a new structure in the name of a good state, a system of government offices, district offices and government windows has been in operation, said the Secretary of State for Territorial Administration in Debrecen on Wednesday.

István György said at the ceremony of handing over the facade of the renovated county hall that the huge changes that have been implemented can already be seen in the territorial administration: the authority does not sit as a superior party with the customers, but as a partner helps the citizens in their affairs.

Referring to the renovation of the Art Nouveau building of the 110-year-old Debrecen county hall, he called it important to preserve the built environment, but – as he said – the work in the buildings is at least as important. István György referred to the pandemic as an example, which has been a serious challenge for more than a year, and in which “health care is the tip of the arrow”.

It would not have been possible to carry out the complex control tasks without the territorial administration, he said, noting that this work was not over yet, there was still a lot to be done for administrative workers across the country, covering all segments of the epidemic.

The government commissioner Róbert Rácz of Hajdú-Bihar said that the county hall hosting the three organizations – government office, county self-government, social and child protection directorate – has been renewed from the Hungarian state for more than 800 million forints in the last four years, of which 300 million cost in HUF.

The government commissioner said, “a self-proclaimed state must also value its citizens by giving respect to itself”. With the renovation, “we also pay our respects to the Hungarian citizens,” he added.

Photo: MTI / Zsolt Czeglédi