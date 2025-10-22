Halloween at Zoo Debrecen: spooky rides, costume contests, and family fun

Debrecen residents don’t have to wait for Halloween to enjoy seasonal fun! During the autumn break, from October 23 to October 31, visitors to the Zoo and Amusement Park in Debrecen will receive a special gift coupon with every ticket. Additionally, showing your receipt allows you to ride the mini-train for free.

Spooky Preview Ride – October 25

On October 25 at 4:00 PM, hop on the “Haunted Tram” – a Halloween-themed experience tram that gives visitors a taste of the upcoming amusement park festivities. The ride features a variety of themed programs for passengers, and participation is free.

More information at the Facebook event.

Halloween Night – October 31

On Halloween evening, the amusement park transforms into a magical and spooky wonderland! From 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM, guests can enjoy:

Nighttime adventures on illuminated rides

Halloween treats

Face painting and craft activities

Costume parades and full evening entertainment

Tip: Dress up – whether little or big, the best costumes will be rewarded!

More information at the Facebook event.

Pumpkin Carving Contest

Get creative and carve your most frightening, funny, or unique pumpkin! Pumpkins can be submitted at the Zoo entrance between October 28–30 (9:00 AM–4:00 PM). The jury will award prizes to the most creative and spooky pumpkins.

For more info: Mária Nagy, +36 70 554 0545

Costume Competition

Show off your spookiest, quirkiest, or most original costume! Categories include:

Children (individual & group)

Adults (individual & group)

Family (adult + child)

Prizes will be awarded to the most creative, funniest, and scariest costumes.

For more info: Mária Nagy, +36 70 554 0545