Yesterday’s reports in Hajdú-Bihar county

At dawn on Wednesday, there was a fire in a family house in Balmazújváros, Hársfa Street. The professional firefighters of the municipality of Balmazújváros and Hajdúböszörmény extinguished the flames with a jet of water and hand tools.

A fifteen-meter-long tree turned from the root in Pebragi út in Debrecen. The tree obstructed road and pedestrian traffic. The professional firefighters in Debrecen removed the wood with a chainsaw.

On Wednesday afternoon, a car and a minibus collided in Hajdúnánás, on Tiszavasvári út. The car fell into the ditch. Professional firefighters in Hajdúnánás de-energized the vehicles.

On Wednesday night, a car crashed into a residential building on Körossakál, Kossuth Street. The house was torn on a square meter. Municipal firefighters from Komád marched in, inspecting the vehicle and unplugging it. There were three people living in the house, they were not injured, but they moved to the neighbors temporarily. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital by the ambulance service.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate