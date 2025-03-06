Leading CT technology is transforming patient care – insights from professor Ervin Berényi

A revolutionary breakthrough has been made in the field of modern medical imaging with the introduction of a new CT technology, significantly improving patient care and diagnostic efficiency.

The new device enables not only faster and more accurate examinations but also operates with minimal radiation exposure, making it safer for patients. The advanced detector system and innovative X-ray tube technology allow for tissue-specific imaging, opening new dimensions in clinical decision-making. Through a long-term leasing arrangement, the hospital can sustainably ensure the availability of the most advanced diagnostic equipment while providing patients with fast and reliable care.

At the press conference, we were told that approximately 15,000 people will use this new CT machine. Is it possible that even more people could benefit from it?

Absolutely, it is possible. However, the primary focus of the Austa Center is acute care and emergency cases. The center has more than five to eight intensive care units, located in departments such as heart surgery, cardiology, neurology, and neurosurgery. It is also important to note that this region has the highest volume of oncological surgical activity.

Our primary focus is on acute care, particularly emergency cases requiring intensive care. Additionally, we serve as a regional stroke center, treating patients from areas as far as 150 kilometers away. For these cases, we must prepare advanced imaging studies, such as head CT, perfusion CT, and CT angiography. These are essential clinical decision-making tools. In theory, we could examine up to 20,000 patients annually, but our main priority remains acute and emergency care.

We were also informed that the radiation dose of this new CT machine is significantly lower than that of its predecessor. Can you explain the differences compared to traditional radiology?

Yes, if we compare heart CT imaging with the previous generation of equipment, this new CT scanner delivers radiation exposure that is ten times lower. We can now perform a full heart CT scan within a single heartbeat—as fast as 0.7 seconds—using an extremely low radiation dose of just 1.2 millisieverts. This is an outstanding achievement.

The key to this improvement lies in the advanced detector system, which is highly sensitive to X-rays, and a specialized X-ray tube that operates at different energy levels. By utilizing multiple X-ray energy levels during an examination, we can create highly detailed, tissue-specific imaging through spectral imaging technology. This allows for more precise diagnostics, ultimately leading to better treatment outcomes for patients.

Regarding the financial aspect, we heard at the press conference that this machine was acquired through a new financing model, a long-term rental agreement. Could you elaborate on that?

Yes, this is a seven-year long-term rental agreement, which includes a full-service contract. This means that both the equipment cost and maintenance services are covered within the monthly payments. The financial backing for this project is provided by ZT, which supports the acquisition and operational costs of the machine.

Can we expect more advanced machines like this to gain recognition in the future?

I certainly hope so! Advancements in medical imaging technology continue to improve diagnostic precision, reduce patient exposure to radiation, and enhance treatment options. It is exciting to see how innovations like this will shape the future of healthcare.

– Sándor N. Nagy –