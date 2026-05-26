The consumer protection authority is once again taking action over flight delays and passenger complaints

This year, the National Trade and Consumer Protection Authority (NKFH), in cooperation with the government offices under its professional supervision, will continue to place special emphasis on monitoring compliance with consumer protection regulations concerning air passenger rights, the authority announced in a statement sent to MTI on Tuesday.

As they recalled, last year’s inspections resulted in consumer protection fines totaling 91 million forints nationwide, while passengers received nearly 15.5 million forints in compensation thanks to the authority’s intervention.

Last year, government offices across the country received 332 consumer complaints, most of which were related to flight delays, cancellations, and airlines failing to fulfill their compensation obligations. Passengers most frequently contacted the consumer protection authority due to delays exceeding three hours or significant arrival delays.

The authority highlighted that this year’s investigations will cover consumer complaints submitted regarding airlines, as well as information published on airline websites, in order to uncover potential unfair commercial practices affecting consumers.

As part of the inspections, test purchases will also be carried out to examine compliance with price display regulations and to identify misleading practices. The operation of telephone customer service centers will once again receive special attention during the investigations, the authority warned.

In addition to official inspections, consumer awareness can also help passengers enforce their rights. For example, it is important to know that in the event of a flight cancellation or delay, airlines have strict obligations to provide information and assistance. If passengers do not receive the meals, refreshments, or — in the case of overnight delays — accommodation they are entitled to, they may arrange these themselves, but should always keep receipts and request reimbursement from the airline after returning home, the NKFH advised.

In cases of flight cancellations and delays exceeding three hours, passengers are generally entitled to compensation. Depending on the length of the journey, this compensation may amount to 250, 400, or 600 euros per passenger.

If passengers encounter any problems during their trip, or if the airline fails to fulfill its obligations regarding information, assistance, or compensation, they should first submit a written complaint to the company. If the complaint is rejected, they may then turn to the consumer protection authority or an arbitration board, the authority recommended.

The NKFH also aims to assist passengers with additional useful advice. Detailed information about air passenger rights and how to enforce them is available on its website, the statement added.