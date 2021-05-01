Rate of Population Decline Speeds Up in Q1

The rate of population decline in Hungary speeded up in the first quarter of 2021, with the number of deaths jumping by 22% year on year and the number of births edging up 1.2%, the Central Statistical Office said.

In the first three months of the year, 22,254 children were born, 17 more than in the same period last year, while 41,727 people died, 7,702 more than in Jan-March 2020. The number of deaths registered in March alone jumped by 40% in annual comparison, to 16,379, KSH said. The number of marriages fell by 0.9%, with 12,004 couples tying the knot, 262 fewer than in the same period last year.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay