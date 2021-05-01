Hungary Celebrates 120th Anniversary of Its Cinema

Hungary’s public media will show more than hundred films on Friday, celebrating the day the first Hungarian-directed film was screened 120 years ago in Budapest. “We’re celebrating the screening of the first film entitled A táncz (The Dance) on this day in the Urania Theatre in 1901,” Hungary’s film commissioner, Csaba Káel, said.

April 30 has been celebrated as the Day of Hungarian Film since 2018. Several films will be shown during the day on public service and commercial TV channels as well as on online platforms. Hungarian film streaming service Filmio will make several films accessible free of charge, he added. The National Film Institute has launched a website that shows images from the collection of its archives, including images from 120 full-length films as well as fragments. Hungary is celebrating the 120th anniversary throughout the year.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay