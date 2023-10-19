Special helmets can be seen in the museum in Debrecen

The museum presents three helmets from different eras and the Nyemija helmet from the founder Frigyes Déri’s collection, which is known only to a few people and is rich in art rarities. The chamber exhibition was made with the support of the Genius program of the National Cultural Fund.

Among the helmets in the Déri collection are two Greek hoplite helmets: a rare one belonging to a subgroup of the Corinthian helmets (Myros group), approx. BC A bronze helmet made between 600-525 (the archaic age) and a B.C. 4.-3. century (the Hellenistic era), Thracian-Phrygian type helmet hammered from a copper plate.

At one time, both were worn by Greek foot soldiers (hoplites) armed to the chin: the former was perhaps the Spartan State, while the later was the Macedonian II. Philippos, or one of Alexander the Great’s warriors.

The third helmet is a vs. in BC Montefortino-type Celtic iron helmet made by a Celtic blacksmith during the 3rd century, with a helmet button decorated with bronze elements and red enamel on top. A 3D digital reconstruction of the Celtic defensive weapon, which survived in very poor condition, was also made.

Fourthly, the famous, gilded, richly decorated helmet from the 11th century, equipped with copper plates, will be presented to the public again.

All helmets have a special, adventurous story, which we present to those interested in the catalog prepared for the exhibition.

(Déri Museum)