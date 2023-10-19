Lángos was added to the list of Hungaricum Collection

Two new elements, the Székelykapu and the lángos, have been added to the Hungaricum Collection according to the decision of the Hungaricum Committee on Tuesday, the Ministry of Agriculture (AM) told.

According to the announcement, the Székely gate is a type of covered gate made with a typical carpentry technique, which was developed from medieval town, castle and manor house gates. From the 17th century, the Székelyföld gate type, with its carved decorations and the sophisticated decoration of the so-called gate mirror above the small gate, became more and more distinct from the fixed grand gates of other regions, becoming a real sight and cultural relic of Székelyföld.

The tradition of making lángos is closely related to the tradition of baking bread. The perfect flame is medium thick, not too oily, soft on the inside and crispy on the outside. Traditionally, lángos is eaten smeared with grated cheese, sour cream, and garlic to taste, today you can choose from a wide variety of sweet and salty toppings, they wrote.

With the decision of the Hungaricum Committee, the number of items in the Hungaricum Collection has increased to 89, and the Hungarian Valuables Museum counts 152 outstanding national values – reads the announcement of the AM.

What is Hungaricum?

“Hungaricum” is a collective term denoting the peak performance of Hungarians, which indicates a value worthy of distinction and highlighting, which is a feature, uniqueness, specialness and quality characteristic of Hungarians.

(MTI/hungarikum.hu)