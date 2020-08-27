Evening Beauty in the Scent Garden

Native to Mexico, the four o’clock flower (Mirabilis jalapa) is one of the most beautiful annual ornamentals, blooming from mid-summer to the first frosts.

Rather impressive as a solitary plant, it grows up to 1 meter tall and has dense bushy shoots, lanceolate leaves, and fragrant funnel-shaped flowers that range between various colors, even on a single plant. Another fun fact is that they open in the afternoon or evening and close by morning – hence the plant’s common name. The four o’clock flower prefers sunlit and semi-shade spots but does not thrive in direct sunlight. It has toxic seeds and roots, with the latter likely to irritate sensitive skin.

This Friday’s Night at the Zoo, especially the Scent Garden Tour that starts every hour, is an ideal occasion for checking out our gorgeous four o’clock flowers.

For a quick and convenient entry, get your tickets online at:

bit.ly/AEJ2020

Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park