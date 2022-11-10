The Csokonai Theater celebrates the 70th birthday of opera performances in Debrecen with a grand gala

Seventy years ago, on the birthday of Mihály Vitéz Csokonai, on November 17, the opera company of the Csokonai Theater was founded. This led to the creation of such a highly successful enterprise that to this day plays a prominent role not only in the operatic history of the city of Debrecen but also in the country: the opera company of the Debrecen theater is one of the pillars of the country’s incubator, especially since the program called Csokonai Opera – The New Generation was launched by János Ács musical director in 2021, said Péter Gemza, the director of the theater.

The 70th anniversary of the establishment of the opera department will be celebrated with a large-scale gala program on November 17, 2022, starting at 7 p.m. in the Zoltán Latinovits room of the Csokonai Forum. In the evening, the greats of the past seventy years of opera performances in Debrecen will be recalled: György Tréfás, Magda Varga, the recently deceased Gabriella Hegyes and Albert Miklós with the participation of such professional greats as Éva Báthori, Erika Gál, Kriszta Kinga, Klára Kolonits, Péter Balczó, Zsolt Haja, and Kéringer László.

The program includes excerpts from The Barber of Seville, which was the first celebratory program of the opera company’s founding, The Marriage of Figaro, The Magic Flute, László Hunyadi, Bánk bán and Acis és Galatea.

The moderator of the evening will be Andrea Ujvárosi, the hostess and creator of the evening series Velünk élö opera, which started last year. The evening is directed by Péter Gemza and conducted by János Ács and Dániel Somogyi-Tóth.

debreceninap.hu