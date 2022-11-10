A protective afforestation program began in Debrecen

A reforestation program has started in Debrecen, 725 trees and 20,000 forestry seedlings will be planted in the city, mayor László Papp announced on Wednesday in the area behind the Vértessy mansion, where the first hundred trees were planted.

László Papp reminded us that Debrecen has the country’s first nature conservation area, Nagyerdő, and the city is one of the settlements with the largest forest area.

He added that the implementation of the first phase of the Civaqua program, which brings Tisza water to Debrecen, has begun. The incoming water will already reach the city’s surface water supply next year, which will significantly improve the water supply of green areas.

He pointed out that a large amount of dust enters the air of Debrecen from the agricultural areas surrounding the western border of the city, and the protective afforestation program along the Tócó stream was started to prevent this.

The locations of the tree planting were selected with the involvement of the University of Debrecen and professional NGOs from the local airport to the Józsa district, said the mayor, adding that according to calculations, the trees of the protected forest will bind 95 tons of dust and 76 tons of carbon dioxide.

Ákos Balázs, deputy mayor of Debrecen, said that the next step in the green program will be the restoration of the so-called field protection forest strips that once surrounded Debrecen.

They are currently studying old photos and documents, where and with what kind of forest strips our ancestors used to protect the city’s air because they want to utilize the old, good experiences as well – he added, noting that the protective afforestation that has just started is being realized with HUF 111.5 million tender funds.

